Grizzlies vs. Jazz November 1 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
The Utah Jazz (0-1) match up with the Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The matchup airs on KJZZ and BSSE.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: KJZZ, BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Grizzlies Games
- October 27 at home vs the Nuggets
- October 30 at home vs the Mavericks
- November 8 at home vs the Heat
- November 5 at the Trail Blazers
- November 3 at the Trail Blazers
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Jaren Jackson Jr. recorded 18.6 points last season, plus 1 assists and 6.7 boards.
- Desmond Bane put up 21.5 points last season, plus 4.4 assists and 5 boards.
- Marcus Smart averaged 11.5 points last season, plus 6.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds.
- Steven Adams' numbers last season were 8.6 points, 11.6 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 59.7% from the floor.
- Xavier Tillman's numbers last season were 7 points, 5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 61.4% from the floor.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen's numbers last season were 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He also drained 49.9% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 triples (seventh in NBA).
- Jordan Clarkson's numbers last season were 20.8 points, 4 boards and 4.4 assists per game. He sank 44.4% of his shots from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 triples.
- Walker Kessler's stats last season included 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He drained 72% of his shots from the field.
- John Collins averaged 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 1 block.
- Kelly Olynyk's stats last season included 12.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He drained 49.9% of his shots from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 triples.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Grizzlies vs. Jazz Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Jazz
|Grizzlies
|117.1
|Points Avg.
|116.9
|118
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113
|47.3%
|Field Goal %
|47.5%
|35.3%
|Three Point %
|35.1%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.