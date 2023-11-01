East Tennessee State (6-3) will continue its 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign on Sunday, December 10 at 1:30 PM ET, at home against the Lees-McRae Bobcats.

If you're looking to catch the East Tennessee State Buccaneers in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming East Tennessee State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Lees-McRae H 1:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 14 UNC Asheville H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 Campbell H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Gardner-Webb H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 Clemson A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Coker H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Samford H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Mercer H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Chattanooga A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Western Carolina A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 UNC Greensboro A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Furman H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Wofford H 1:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Mercer A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Samford A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

East Tennessee State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Lees-McRae Bobcats
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Location: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for East Tennessee State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top East Tennessee State players

Shop for East Tennessee State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kendall Folley 9 10.8 3.9 2.4 1.8 0.1 38.9% (35-90) 19.2% (5-26)
Nevaeh Brown 9 9.6 3.3 2.2 0.6 0.1 34.1% (31-91) 26.1% (6-23)
Courtney Moore 8 10.3 2.0 1.5 1.4 0.1 37.0% (30-81) 32.0% (16-50)
Jakhyia Davis 9 6.7 6.3 0.6 0.7 0.4 47.7% (21-44) -
Breanne Beatty 9 6.7 4.3 1.6 0.6 0.2 32.8% (22-67) 24.4% (10-41)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.