Chattanooga (8-1) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops season on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET, at home against the North Alabama Lions.
Chattanooga's next matchup information
- Opponent: North Alabama Lions
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: McKenzie Arena
Top Chattanooga players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Jada Guinn
|9
|16.9
|5.1
|2.3
|0.9
|0.4
|49.6% (60-121)
|22.2% (2-9)
|Raven Thompson
|9
|14.7
|7.1
|2.0
|1.0
|0.4
|52.4% (44-84)
|54.5% (6-11)
|Hannah Kohn
|9
|8.6
|1.0
|0.4
|0.6
|0.0
|59.1% (26-44)
|57.9% (22-38)
|Karsen Murphy
|9
|6.4
|2.0
|0.1
|0.4
|0.9
|53.3% (24-45)
|38.9% (7-18)
|Sigrun Olafsdottir
|9
|6.3
|2.4
|0.9
|1.7
|0.2
|43.8% (21-48)
|38.7% (12-31)
