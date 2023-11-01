Chattanooga (8-1) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops season on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET, at home against the North Alabama Lions.

Upcoming Chattanooga games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 North Alabama H 2:00 PM
Thu, Dec 14 Lipscomb A 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Eastern Kentucky H 6:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Coastal Carolina N 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 North Carolina Central H 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Mercer H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Samford H 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 East Tennessee State H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 UNC Greensboro A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Western Carolina A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Wofford H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Furman H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Samford A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Mercer A 2:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 East Tennessee State A 2:00 PM

Chattanooga's next matchup information

  • Opponent: North Alabama Lions
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: McKenzie Arena

Top Chattanooga players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jada Guinn 9 16.9 5.1 2.3 0.9 0.4 49.6% (60-121) 22.2% (2-9)
Raven Thompson 9 14.7 7.1 2.0 1.0 0.4 52.4% (44-84) 54.5% (6-11)
Hannah Kohn 9 8.6 1.0 0.4 0.6 0.0 59.1% (26-44) 57.9% (22-38)
Karsen Murphy 9 6.4 2.0 0.1 0.4 0.9 53.3% (24-45) 38.9% (7-18)
Sigrun Olafsdottir 9 6.3 2.4 0.9 1.7 0.2 43.8% (21-48) 38.7% (12-31)

