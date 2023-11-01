With a record of 5-3, the Chattanooga Mocs' next matchup is at home versus the Tennessee Wesleyan Bulldogs, tipping off at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Chattanooga games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Tennessee Wesleyan H 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Alabama A&M A 8:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Gardner-Webb H 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Milwaukee A 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Auburn A 5:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Samford A 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Furman H 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 VMI H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 UNC Greensboro H 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Mercer A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 East Tennessee State A 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Wofford A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Citadel H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Western Carolina A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Samford H 4:30 PM

Chattanooga's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Tennessee Wesleyan Bulldogs
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: McKenzie Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Chattanooga players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Honor Huff 8 16.8 3.3 2.8 1.6 0.1 41.0% (43-105) 34.8% (24-69)
Jan Zidek 8 14.4 4.1 1.1 0.0 0.3 52.2% (36-69) 36.4% (12-33)
Sam Alexis 8 13.3 10.4 2.3 0.3 2.4 64.7% (44-68) 41.2% (7-17)
Myles Che 8 9.3 2.4 2.3 1.1 0.0 46.2% (24-52) 23.8% (5-21)
Tyler Millin 8 9.1 5.9 0.8 0.8 0.3 43.1% (22-51) 38.5% (10-26)

