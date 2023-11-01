Do you live and breathe all things Tennessee Titans? Then take off that ketchup-stained shirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, T-shirts, and caps -- to show your pride for Azeez Al-Shaair and the Titans. For additional info, including updated stats for Al-Shaair, continue reading.

Azeez Al-Shaair 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def. 89 4.0 1.0 0 3

Al-Shaair Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Saints 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 2 Chargers 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 3 @Browns 1.0 2.0 9 0 0 Week 4 Bengals 0.0 1.0 9 0 2 Week 5 @Colts 0.0 0.0 15 0 0 Week 6 Ravens 0.0 0.0 15 0 0 Week 8 Falcons 0.0 1.0 11 0 0 Week 9 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 10 0 1 Week 10 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 6 0 0

Azeez Al-Shaair's Next Game

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: CBS

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Jaguars -6.5

Jaguars -6.5 Over/Under: 40 points

