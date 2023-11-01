Coming up for the Austin Peay Governors women (3-5) is a matchup at home versus the Murray State Racers, starting at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Austin Peay games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Murray State H 5:00 PM
Thu, Dec 14 Fisk H 12:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Bryan H 3:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 New Mexico State H 2:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 SFA H 3:30 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Miami (OH) H 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Bellarmine H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Eastern Kentucky H 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 North Alabama A 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Central Arkansas A 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Lipscomb H 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Stetson H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 FGCU H 7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Kennesaw State A 5:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Queens (NC) A 1:00 PM

Austin Peay's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Murray State Racers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Location: F&M Bank Arena

Top Austin Peay players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Shamarre Hale 7 13.1 6.9 0.1 0.6 0.4 55.7% (34-61) -
Anala Nelson 8 10.5 6.3 3.0 1.8 0.0 38.0% (30-79) 28.6% (2-7)
Cur'Tiera Haywood 8 10.3 5.4 1.6 0.9 0.5 47.5% (28-59) 47.8% (11-23)
Abby Cater 8 8.4 2.5 0.1 1.3 0.3 59.2% (29-49) 22.2% (2-9)
La'Nya Foster 8 4.5 3.8 0.8 0.4 0.5 43.8% (14-32) 12.5% (1-8)

