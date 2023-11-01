Buy Tickets for Austin Peay Governors Basketball Games
The Austin Peay Governors (4-6) will next play at home against the Murray State Racers, on Saturday, December 9 at 7:15 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch the Austin Peay Governors in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Austin Peay games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Austin Peay's next matchup information
- Opponent: Murray State Racers
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Location: F&M Bank Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Austin Peay's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Austin Peay players
Shop for Austin Peay gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Demarcus Sharp
|10
|19.0
|7.6
|5.1
|2.7
|0.9
|44.9% (80-178)
|0.0% (0-6)
|Ja'Monta Black
|10
|13.0
|3.9
|0.7
|0.9
|0.2
|43.7% (45-103)
|41.5% (34-82)
|Dez White
|10
|10.6
|3.1
|1.4
|1.1
|0.0
|34.7% (34-98)
|32.9% (26-79)
|Dezi Jones
|10
|8.0
|2.1
|1.9
|1.8
|0.0
|34.1% (28-82)
|34.0% (16-47)
|Sai Witt
|9
|7.4
|4.4
|0.1
|0.1
|0.6
|34.6% (18-52)
|0.0% (0-1)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.