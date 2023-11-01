The Austin Peay Governors (4-6) will next play at home against the Murray State Racers, on Saturday, December 9 at 7:15 PM ET.

Upcoming Austin Peay games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Murray State H 7:15 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Southern Illinois A 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Western Kentucky A 3:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Ohio H 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Memphis A 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Bellarmine A 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Eastern Kentucky A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Lipscomb A 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 North Alabama H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Central Arkansas H 5:15 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Stetson A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 FGCU A 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Jacksonville A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 North Florida H 5:15 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Kennesaw State H 8:00 PM

Austin Peay's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Murray State Racers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Location: F&M Bank Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Austin Peay players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Demarcus Sharp 10 19.0 7.6 5.1 2.7 0.9 44.9% (80-178) 0.0% (0-6)
Ja'Monta Black 10 13.0 3.9 0.7 0.9 0.2 43.7% (45-103) 41.5% (34-82)
Dez White 10 10.6 3.1 1.4 1.1 0.0 34.7% (34-98) 32.9% (26-79)
Dezi Jones 10 8.0 2.1 1.9 1.8 0.0 34.1% (28-82) 34.0% (16-47)
Sai Witt 9 7.4 4.4 0.1 0.1 0.6 34.6% (18-52) 0.0% (0-1)

