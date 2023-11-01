It's not enough to simply be a fan of Austin Peay. You need to look the part, too. Rep the Governors by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

Austin Peay team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Demarcus Sharp 8 19.1 7.5 5.1 2.9 0.6 Ja'Monta Black 8 11.4 3.6 0.6 1.0 0.3 Dez White 8 9.9 2.8 1.1 1.0 0.0 Dezi Jones 8 7.6 2.3 1.3 1.9 0.0 Sai Witt 8 7.3 4.5 0.1 0.1 0.6 Jalen Ware 7 4.3 2.7 0.4 0.1 0.3 Daniel Loos 8 3.0 4.8 0.5 1.4 0.3 Jonathan Dunn 6 2.0 0.7 0.2 0.3 0.0 Hansel Enmanuel 8 1.3 2.5 0.5 0.8 1.1 Harrison Black 3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Austin Peay season stats

Austin Peay has a 3-5 record this season.

The Governors have a 2-1 record at home and a 0-3 record on the road while going 1-1 in neutral-site games.

In its best win of the season, Austin Peay took down the Sacramento State Hornets in a 74-71 win on November 22.

The Governors have not played any games this season versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are no games versus Top 25 teams remaining on Austin Peay's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Austin Peay games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Tennessee State A 7:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Midway H 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Murray State H 7:15 PM Tue, Dec 12 Southern Illinois A 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Western Kentucky A 3:00 PM

