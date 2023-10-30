The Memphis Grizzlies (0-3) are underdogs (+2.5) as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023 at FedExForum. The contest airs on BSSE and BSSW.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

BSSE and BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 120 - Mavericks 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 2.5)

Grizzlies (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-9.8)

Grizzlies (-9.8) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



Over (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.2

Grizzlies Performance Insights

Offensively, the Grizzlies put up 116.9 points per game (eighth-ranked in league) last year. They ceded 113 points per contest at the other end of the court (11th-ranked).

Memphis ranked second-best in the NBA by grabbing 46.6 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranked 21st in the league (44.4 allowed per contest).

The Grizzlies ranked ninth in the NBA with 26 dimes per contest.

Memphis ranked 11th in the NBA with 12.9 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked sixth with 14.4 forced turnovers per contest.

With 12 threes per game, the Grizzlies were 16th in the NBA. They owned a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 22nd in the league.

