Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Injury Report Today - October 30
See the injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies (0-3), which currently has four players listed on it, as the Grizzlies ready for their matchup against the Dallas Mavericks (2-0) at FedExForum on Monday, October 30 at 8:00 PM ET.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Brandon Clarke
|PF
|Out
|Achilles
|Steven Adams
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Luke Kennard
|SG
|Out
|Concussion
|3
|2
|2
|Santi Aldama
|PF
|Out
|Ankle
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today
Mavericks Injuries: Dwight Powell: Questionable (Illness), Jaden Hardy: Questionable (Ankle), Luka Doncic: Questionable (Calf)
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and BSSW
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Mavericks
|-2.5
|227.5
