Southwest Division rivals face one another when the Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) welcome in the Dallas Mavericks (1-0) at FedExForum, starting on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the teams this year.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Information

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jaren Jackson Jr. recorded 18.6 points, 6.7 boards and 1 assists last year.

Desmond Bane recorded 21.5 points, 5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game last season. He also put up 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

Marcus Smart's stats last season included 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. He sank 41.5% of his shots from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 treys.

Steven Adams collected 8.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He sank 59.7% of his shots from the floor.

Xavier Tillman's numbers last season were 7 points, 5 boards and 1.6 assists per game. He sank 61.4% of his shots from the floor.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic recorded 32.4 points last season, plus 8 assists and 8.6 rebounds.

Kyrie Irving recorded 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists last season. At the other end, he delivered 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Tim Hardaway Jr. posted 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 40.1% from the field and 38.5% from downtown, with 3 made 3-pointers per contest (seventh in league).

Grant Williams recorded 8.1 points, 4.6 boards and 1.7 assists.

Dwight Powell posted 6.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists, shooting 73.2% from the floor.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Grizzlies Mavericks 116.9 Points Avg. 114.2 113 Points Allowed Avg. 114.1 47.5% Field Goal % 47.5% 35.1% Three Point % 37.1%

