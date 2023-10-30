The Memphis Grizzlies (0-3) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (2-0) on Monday, October 30, 2023 at FedExForum as only 1.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSW.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 125 - Mavericks 105

Grizzlies vs Mavericks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 1.5)

Grizzlies (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-19.6)

Grizzlies (-19.6) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



Over (222.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.2

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies were eighth in the NBA in points scored (116.9 per game) and 11th in points conceded (113.0) last season.

Last year, Memphis was second-best in the league in rebounds (46.6 per game) and 21st in rebounds allowed (44.4).

The Grizzlies were ninth in the league in assists (26.0 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, Memphis was 11th in the NBA in committing them (12.9 per game) last season. It was sixth in forcing them (14.4 per game).

Last season, the Grizzlies were 16th in the league in 3-point makes (12.0 per game) and 22nd in 3-point percentage (35.1%).

