Peruse the injury report for the Tennessee Titans (2-4), which currently has 12 players listed on it, as the Titans ready for their matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (4-3) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, October 29 at 1:00 PM .

The Titans' last game was a 24-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

In their last outing, the Falcons defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16-13.

Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Derrick Henry RB NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Ryan Tannehill QB Ankle Out Treylon Burks WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Chris Moore WR Concussion Full Participation In Practice Aaron Brewer OL Neck Limited Participation In Practice Roger McCreary CB Hamstring Out Luke Gifford LB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Elijah Molden CB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Denico Autry DL Rest Limited Participation In Practice Teair Tart DT Toe Full Participation In Practice Naquan Jones DT Illness Questionable Josh Whyle TE Concussion Out

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Cordarrelle Patterson RB NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Tae Davis LB Concussion Out Bradley Pinion P Illness Questionable Calais Campbell DL NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Bud Dupree OLB Groin Questionable

Titans vs. Falcons Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: CBS

CBS

Titans Season Insights

The Titans have not been getting things done offensively, ranking fifth-worst with 283.5 total yards per game. They have been more productive defensively, giving up 339 total yards per contest (17th-ranked).

From an offensive angle, the Titans are accumulating 17.3 points per game (25th-ranked). They rank 11th in the NFL on defense (19.5 points allowed per game).

The Titans rank third-worst in passing yards per game (173.2), but they've been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 22nd in the NFL with 237 passing yards ceded per contest.

From an offensive standpoint, Tennessee is generating 110.3 rushing yards per contest (19th-ranked). It ranks 14th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (102 rushing yards given up per game).

The Titans have a -2 turnover margin this season, which ranks 18th in the NFL.

Titans vs. Falcons Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Falcons (-3)

Falcons (-3) Moneyline: Falcons (-145), Titans (+120)

Falcons (-145), Titans (+120) Total: 35 points

