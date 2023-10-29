Will Nick Westbrook-Ikhine get into the end zone when the Tennessee Titans and the Atlanta Falcons play in Week 8 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Westbrook-Ikhine will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Nick Westbrook-Ikhine score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

This year Westbrook-Ikhine has caught 16 passes on 23 targets for 168 yards and two TDs, averaging 33.6 yards per game.

Westbrook-Ikhine has had a touchdown catch in two of five games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 7 4 58 0 Week 2 Chargers 3 3 25 1 Week 4 Bengals 6 5 51 1 Week 5 @Colts 3 1 9 0 Week 6 Ravens 4 3 25 0

Rep Nick Westbrook-Ikhine with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.