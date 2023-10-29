Derrick Henry has a difficult matchup when his Tennessee Titans face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons give up 95.3 rushing yards per game, eighth-best in the league.

Henry, on 98 carries, has run for a team-high 425 total yards (70.8 ypg) while scoring three rushing TDs. Henry also makes an impact as a pass-catcher, catching 11 balls for 117 yards (19.5 ypg).

Henry vs. the Falcons

Henry vs the Falcons (since 2021): No games

No games The Falcons have not given up 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

One opposing rusher has scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Atlanta this year.

No player has rushed two or more TDs against the Falcons this season.

The run defense of the Falcons is conceding 95.3 yards per outing on the ground this year, which ranks eighth in the NFL.

The Falcons' defense is ranked first in the NFL with one rushing TD allowed so far this year.

Titans Player Previews

Derrick Henry Rushing Props vs. the Falcons

Rushing Yards: 65.5 (-115)

Henry Rushing Insights

Henry has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him two times in six opportunities this season.

The Titans, who are 28th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 53.2% of the time while running 46.8%.

He has carried the ball in 98 of his team's 145 total rushing attempts this season (67.6%).

Henry has a rushing touchdown in three games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has four total touchdowns this season (50.0% of his team's eight offensive TDs).

He has 13 red zone carries for 76.5% of the team share (his team runs on 42.5% of its plays in the red zone).

Derrick Henry Receiving Props vs the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-110)

Henry Receiving Insights

In four of six games this season, Henry has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Henry has been targeted on 13 of his team's 165 passing attempts this season (7.9% target share).

He has been targeted 13 times this season, averaging nine yards per target.

Henry does not have a TD reception this year in six games.

Henry's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Ravens 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 ATT / 97 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/8/2023 Week 5 13 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/1/2023 Week 4 22 ATT / 122 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/17/2023 Week 2 25 ATT / 80 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs

