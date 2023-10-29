The Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) host the Chicago Bears (2-5) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Bears

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: NBC

Chargers vs. Bears Insights

The Chargers rack up 24 points per game, comparable to the 26.9 per outing the Bears allow.

This year Chicago racks up 3.2 fewer points per game (22.6) than Los Angeles gives up (25.8).

The Chargers collect 364.2 yards per game, 24.8 more yards than the 339.4 the Bears allow per matchup.

Chicago collects 82.5 fewer yards per game (324.3) than Los Angeles allows (406.8).

This season, the Chargers rack up 111.8 rushing yards per game, 29.5 more than the Bears allow per outing (82.3).

This year Chicago rushes for 44.5 more yards per game (141.3) than Los Angeles allows (96.8).

This year, the Chargers have five turnovers, three fewer than the Bears have takeaways (8).

This season Chicago has turned the ball over 11 times, one more than Los Angeles' takeaways (10).

Chargers Home Performance

The Chargers put up 25 points per game at home (one more than their overall average), and give up 24.3 at home (1.5 less than overall).

The Chargers rack up 336.7 yards per game at home (27.5 less than their overall average), and concede 380.7 at home (26.1 less than overall).

Los Angeles racks up 189.7 passing yards per game at home (62.6 less than its overall average), and concedes 300 at home (10 less than overall).

At home, the Chargers rack up 147 rushing yards per game and concede 80.7. That's more than they gain overall (111.8), and less than they allow (96.8).

The Chargers' offensive third-down percentage at home (44.2%) is higher than their overall average (39%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (30.3%) is lower than overall (36.6%).

Chargers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 Las Vegas W 24-17 CBS 10/16/2023 Dallas L 20-17 ABC/ESPN 10/22/2023 at Kansas City L 31-17 CBS 10/29/2023 Chicago - NBC 11/6/2023 at New York - ABC/ESPN 11/12/2023 Detroit - CBS 11/19/2023 at Green Bay - FOX

Bears Away Performance

The Bears' average points scored in road games (22.3) is lower than their overall average (22.6). But their average points conceded on the road (29.3) is higher than overall (26.9).

On the road, the Bears rack up 296.7 yards per game and concede 427. That's less than they gain overall (324.3), but more than they allow (339.4).

Chicago racks up 176.3 passing yards per game on the road (6.7 less than its overall average), and concedes 326.3 on the road (69.2 more than overall).

The Bears' average yards rushing away from home (120.3) is lower than their overall average (141.3). But their average yards allowed in road games (100.7) is higher than overall (82.3).

The Bears convert 42.5% of third downs in road games (one% lower than their overall average), and concede 58.5% away from home (10.7% higher than overall).

Bears Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/5/2023 at Washington W 40-20 Amazon Prime Video 10/15/2023 Minnesota L 19-13 FOX 10/22/2023 Las Vegas W 30-12 FOX 10/29/2023 at Los Angeles - NBC 11/5/2023 at New Orleans - CBS 11/9/2023 Carolina - Amazon Prime Video 11/19/2023 at Detroit - FOX

