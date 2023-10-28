Grizzlies vs. Wizards Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 28
The Washington Wizards (0-1) take the court against the Memphis Grizzlies (0-2) as only 1.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and MNMT.
Grizzlies vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MNMT and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Grizzlies vs. Wizards Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grizzlies 148 - Wizards 90
Grizzlies vs Wizards Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Wizards
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 1.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-57.6)
- Pick OU:
Over (227.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 238.3
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- The Grizzlies scored 116.9 points per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) last season, while giving up 113 points per contest (11th-ranked).
- Memphis was top-five last season in rebounding, ranking second-best in the league with 46.6 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 21st with 44.4 rebounds allowed per contest.
- Last year the Grizzlies ranked ninth in the league in assists, putting up 26 per game.
- Memphis ranked 11th in the NBA with 12.9 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked sixth with 14.4 forced turnovers per game.
- The Grizzlies made 12 threes per game (16th-ranked in NBA) last season, while putting up a 35.1% three-point percentage (22nd-ranked).
