The Week 9 college football slate includes three games featuring Pioneer League teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Marist vs. St. Thomas (MN)

Week 9 Pioneer League Results

St. Thomas (MN) 49 Marist 14

St. Thomas (MN) Leaders

Passing: Amari Powell (11-for-17, 127 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Amari Powell (11-for-17, 127 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Shawn Shipman (11 ATT, 121 YDS, 1 TD)

Shawn Shipman (11 ATT, 121 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Andrew McElroy (6 TAR, 6 REC, 55 YDS, 1 TD)

Marist Leaders

Passing: Brock Bagozzi (29-for-48, 290 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)

Brock Bagozzi (29-for-48, 290 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Tristan Shannon (9 ATT, 18 YDS, 1 TD)

Tristan Shannon (9 ATT, 18 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Reed Dexter (7 TAR, 7 REC, 93 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

St. Thomas (MN) Marist 379 Total Yards 342 127 Passing Yards 290 252 Rushing Yards 52 2 Turnovers 2

Upcoming Week 9 Pioneer League Games

Presbyterian Blue Hose at Davidson Wildcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Richardson Stadium

Richardson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

