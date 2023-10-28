Pac-12 foes will do battle when the No. 5 Washington Huskies (7-0) face the Stanford Cardinal (2-5) at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California. In the piece below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Washington vs. Stanford?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Stanford, California

Stanford, California Venue: Stanford Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Washington 41, Stanford 18

Washington 41, Stanford 18 Washington has yet to lose a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 7-0.

The Huskies have played as a moneyline favorite of -5000 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

Stanford has entered the game as an underdog five times this season and won once.

The Cardinal have been at least a +1400 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.

The Huskies have a 98.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Stanford (+27.5)



Stanford (+27.5) Against the spread, Washington is 3-3-1 this season.

The Huskies have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 27.5 points or more.

In seven games played Stanford has recorded three wins against the spread.

The Cardinal have been underdogs by 27.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (61.5)



Under (61.5) This season, three of Washington's seven games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 61.5 points.

This season, Stanford has played two games with a combined score higher than 61.5 points.

The over/under for the matchup of 61.5 is 0.1 points more than the combined points per game averages for Washington (40.1 points per game) and Stanford (21.3 points per game).

Splits Tables

Washington

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.5 61.7 61 Implied Total AVG 40.4 40.8 39.5 ATS Record 3-3-1 2-2-1 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 3-2-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-0 5-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Stanford

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.5 58.3 61.2 Implied Total AVG 37.7 37.3 38.3 ATS Record 3-4-0 1-3-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 0-4-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-3 1-1

