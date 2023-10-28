Oddsmakers massively favor the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-6) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 in a matchup between SEC opponents at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Ole Miss is favored by 24.5 points. The game's over/under is set at 63.5.

Ole Miss ranks 69th in total defense this year (372.1 yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on offense, ranking 11th-best in the FBS with 480.1 total yards per game. Vanderbilt ranks 73rd in points per game (27.8), but it has been less effective defensively, ranking 10th-worst in the FBS with 34.4 points ceded per contest.

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Ole Miss vs Vanderbilt Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ole Miss -24.5 -110 -110 63.5 -105 -115 -5000 +1400

Vanderbilt Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Commodores are accumulating 286.3 yards per game (-101-worst in college football) and giving up 526.3 (-4-worst), ranking them among the worst teams in both categories.

The Commodores are putting up 18.3 points per game in their past three games (-67-worst in college football), and conceding 37.7 per game (-107-worst).

Vanderbilt is 93rd in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (245.3 per game), and -118-worst in passing yards allowed (312.0).

The Commodores are -125-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (41.0), and -97-worst in rushing yards allowed (214.3).

Over their last three contests, the Commodores have one win against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

In all of its past three contests, Vanderbilt has hit the over.

Vanderbilt Betting Records & Stats

Vanderbilt has covered the spread once in eight games this year.

The Commodores have been an underdog by 24.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Vanderbilt has gone over in seven of their eight games with a set total (87.5%).

Vanderbilt has been the underdog in five games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

Vanderbilt has a record of when it is set as an underdog of +1400 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann has racked up 1,251 yards (156.4 yards per game) while completing 53.2% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Patrick Smith, has carried the ball 63 times for 257 yards (32.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

Sedrick Alexander has racked up 224 yards (on 58 attempts) with four touchdowns.

Will Sheppard has registered 36 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 574 (71.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 68 times and has eight touchdowns.

Jayden McGowan has caught 31 passes and compiled 365 receiving yards (45.6 per game).

London Humphreys' 31 targets have resulted in 14 receptions for 350 yards and four touchdowns.

Nate Clifton paces the team with 3.5 sacks, and also has 5.0 TFL, 19 tackles, and one interception.

CJ Taylor has 44 tackles, 8.0 TFL, three sacks, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both tackles and interceptions.

