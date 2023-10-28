The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) will play their SEC-rival, the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-6) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Commodores will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 24.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 63.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ole Miss Moneyline Vanderbilt Moneyline BetMGM Ole Miss (-24.5) 63.5 -5000 +1400 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ole Miss (-24.5) 63.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends

Vanderbilt has won just one game against the spread this season.

The Commodores have covered the spread when playing as at least 24.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Ole Miss is 4-2-0 ATS this season.

