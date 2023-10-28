The No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (5-2) are 3.5-point favorites on the road at Kroger Field against the Kentucky Wildcats (5-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Both squads have strong rush defenses, with the Volunteers 25th against the run in the nation, and the Wildcats 13th defending the rushing attack. The total for this matchup has been set at 51.5 points.

Tennessee has the 33rd-ranked offense this year (438.1 yards per game), and has been even more effective on defense, ranking 16th-best with just 310.9 yards allowed per game. In terms of total yards, Kentucky ranks 93rd in the FBS (352.3 total yards per game) and 50th on defense (346.6 total yards allowed per game).

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Tennessee vs Kentucky Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tennessee -3.5 -110 -110 51.5 -105 -115 -185 +150

Tennessee Recent Performance

The Volunteers have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three games, compiling 404.3 total yards per game over that stretch (-38-worst). They've been better on the other side of the ball, allowing 322.7 total yards per game (43rd).

The last three games have seen the Volunteers' offense struggle, ranking 16th-worst in the FBS in points (27.0 points per game). They rank 87th defensively (22.3 points allowed per contest).

Over the last three games, Tennessee ranks -11-worst in passing offense (203.3 passing yards per game) and 14th-worst in passing defense (214.7 passing yards per game allowed).

Offensively, the Volunteers have averaged 201.0 rushing yards per game over their last three games (56th-ranked). Meanwhile, they have surrendered an average of 108.0 rushing yards on defense over that time frame (55th-ranked).

The Volunteers have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall over their last three contests.

Tennessee has hit the over twice in its past three contests.

Week 9 SEC Betting Trends

Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee has gone 4-2-0 ATS this season.

The Volunteers have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

The teams have hit the over in three of Tennessee's six games with a set total.

Tennessee has been the moneyline favorite five total times this season. They've finished 4-1 in those games.

Tennessee has a record of 1-1 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter (75%).

The Volunteers have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this contest.

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has compiled 1,535 yards (219.3 ypg) on 140-of-223 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 232 rushing yards (33.1 ypg) on 47 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Jaylen Wright has 593 rushing yards on 91 carries with one touchdown.

This season, Jabari Small has carried the ball 73 times for 383 yards (54.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Squirrel White's 416 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 53 times and has registered 39 receptions and one touchdown.

Ramel Keyton has reeled in 19 passes while averaging 43.0 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Bru McCoy's 17 grabs have turned into 217 yards and one touchdown.

James Pearce Jr. paces the team with 7.0 sacks, and also has 7.0 TFL and 14 tackles.

Tennessee's leading tackler, Aaron Beasley, has 44 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and two sacks this year.

Kamal Hadden has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 18 tackles and three passes defended.

