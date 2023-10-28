The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-5) visit the Robert Morris Colonials (2-5) at Joe Walton Stadium on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Robert Morris is averaging 305.0 yards per game offensively this season (97th in the FCS), and is allowing 336.7 yards per game (51st) on the defensive side of the ball. Tennessee Tech has not been getting things done on offense, ranking 24th-worst with 298.7 total yards per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, surrendering 331.6 total yards per contest (41st-ranked).

Below in this article, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tennessee Tech vs. Robert Morris Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Moon Township, Pennsylvania Venue: Joe Walton Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Tennessee Tech vs. Robert Morris Key Statistics

Tennessee Tech Robert Morris 298.7 (103rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.0 (98th) 331.6 (39th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.7 (44th) 127.6 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 96.0 (114th) 171.1 (97th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 209.0 (56th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Tennessee Tech Stats Leaders

Ethan Roberts has racked up 437 yards (62.4 yards per game) while completing 57.6% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Justin Pegues has run for 342 yards on 68 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground. He's also added 13 catches, totaling 109 yards.

Marcus Knight has run for 300 yards across 65 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Brad Clark has registered 26 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 321 (45.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 36 times.

Jalal Dean has 13 receptions (on 14 targets) for a total of 226 yards (32.3 yards per game) this year.

Metrius Fleming has racked up 150 reciving yards (21.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Robert Morris Stats Leaders

Anthony Chiccitt has thrown for 1,276 yards (182.3 ypg) to lead Robert Morris, completing 65.6% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Cyrus Bonsu has 207 rushing yards on 53 carries with one touchdown.

Zin'tayvious Smith has been handed the ball 15 times this year and racked up 128 yards (18.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Noah Robinson's leads his squad with 459 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 33 receptions (out of 30 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Chaese Jackson has hauled in 28 receptions totaling 261 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Landen Lucas has hauled in nine grabs for 169 yards, an average of 24.1 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Robert Morris or Tennessee Tech gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.