The matchups in a Week 9 college football schedule that shouldn't be missed for fans in Tennessee include the Tennessee Volunteers squaring off against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Tennessee on TV This Week

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Robert Morris Colonials

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Joe Walton Stadium

Joe Walton Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Click here for a full Tennessee Tech/Robert Morris preview

Chattanooga Mocs at VMI Keydets

Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium

Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Click here for a full Chattanooga/VMI preview

UT Martin Skyhawks at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs

Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Ernest W. Spangler Stadium

Ernest W. Spangler Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Click here for a full UT Martin/Gardner-Webb preview

East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Furman Paladins

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Paladin Stadium

Paladin Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Click here for a full East Tennessee State/Furman preview

Lindenwood Lions at Tennessee State Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Hale Stadium

Hale Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Click here for a full Lindenwood/Tennessee State preview

Memphis Tigers at North Texas Mean Green

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Apogee Stadium

Apogee Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Memphis (-7)

Click here for a full Memphis/UNT preview

North Alabama Lions at Austin Peay Governors

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Fortera Stadium

Fortera Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers at Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Kroger Field

Kroger Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tennessee (-3.5)

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ole Miss (-24.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!