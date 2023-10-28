The Nashville Predators' (3-4) injury report has two players listed as they prepare for their Saturday, October 28 matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs (5-2) at Bridgestone Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Cody Glass C Questionable Lower Body Luke Schenn D Out Lower Body

Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jake McCabe D Questionable Lower Body Jake Muzzin D Out For Season Back Matt Murray G Out Hip Conor Timmins D Out Lower Body

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

With 20 goals (2.9 per game), the Predators have the league's 18th-ranked offense.

Nashville's total of 19 goals given up (2.7 per game) ranks 11th in the league.

They have the 14th-ranked goal differential in the league at +1.

Maple Leafs Season Insights

Toronto's 26 total goals (3.7 per game) make it the ninth-highest scoring team in the NHL.

Its +5 goal differential is the ninth-best in the league.

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-145) Predators (+120) 6

