Pac-12 opponents will clash when the No. 11 Oregon State Beavers (6-1) face the Arizona Wildcats (4-3). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Oregon State vs. Arizona?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oregon State 29, Arizona 28

Oregon State 29, Arizona 28 Oregon State has won five of the six games it was the moneyline favorite this season (83.3%).

The Beavers have played in five games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter and won each time.

Arizona has won one of the four games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Wildcats have a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +130 on the moneyline.

The Beavers have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Arizona (+3)



Arizona (+3) Against the spread, Oregon State is 4-2-0 this season.

The Beavers have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 3 points or more so far this season.

Arizona has five wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 3 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (56.5)



Under (56.5) Oregon State and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 56.5 points four times this season.

There has been just one game featuring Arizona this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 56.5.

The over/under for the game of 56.5 is 13.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Oregon State (38.1 points per game) and Arizona (31.9 points per game).

Splits Tables

Oregon State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.8 48.8 54.8 Implied Total AVG 30.8 30 31.7 ATS Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 1-2-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 3-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Arizona

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.2 61.5 62.5 Implied Total AVG 38.7 40.5 37.8 ATS Record 5-1-0 2-0-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-5-0 0-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

