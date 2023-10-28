The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) host the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-6) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 in a matchup between SEC rivals at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Vanderbilt is a 24.5-point underdog. The over/under is 63.5 for the contest.

Ole Miss ranks 55th in scoring defense this season (23.4 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking ninth-best in the FBS with 39.7 points per game. Vanderbilt ranks 73rd in points per game (27.8), but it has been less effective defensively, ranking 10th-worst in the FBS with 34.4 points ceded per contest.

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Ole Miss vs Vanderbilt Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ole Miss -24.5 -110 -110 63.5 -105 -115 -5000 +1400

Ole Miss Recent Performance

The Rebels have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three games, putting up 493.3 total yards per game over that stretch (seventh-worst). They've been more competent on the other side of the ball, ceding 399.3 total yards per game (88th).

Over the Rebels' last three games, they rank 29th in scoring offense (36.7 points per game) and -48-worst in scoring defense (30 points per game allowed).

Over Ole Miss' most recent three-game stretch, it ranks 86th in passing offense (248 passing yards per game) and -73-worst in passing defense (262 passing yards per game allowed).

While the Rebels rank 14th-best in rushing offense over the last three contests (245.3 rushing yards per game), they've been less effective on the defensive side of the ball with 137.3 rushing yards allowed per game (108th-ranked).

Over their past three games, the Rebels have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

In its past three games, Ole Miss has hit the over once.

Week 9 SEC Betting Trends

Ole Miss Betting Records & Stats

Ole Miss is 4-2-0 ATS this season.

In Ole Miss' six games with a set total, two have hit the over (33.3%).

Ole Miss has not yet lost a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 4-0.

Ole Miss has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -5000 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rebels' implied win probability is 98.0%.

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart leads Ole Miss with 1,840 yards (262.9 ypg) on 117-of-184 passing with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 346 rushing yards on 77 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Quinshon Judkins has carried the ball 129 times for a team-high 567 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times.

Jordan Watkins has hauled in 36 catches for 536 yards (76.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Tre Harris has hauled in 21 receptions totaling 469 yards, finding the end zone six times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Dayton Wade has been the target of 41 passes and racked up 28 receptions for 402 yards, an average of 57.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Isaac Ukwu has 3.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has three TFL and 16 tackles.

Trey Washington, Ole Miss' top tackler, has 42 tackles and one TFL this year.

Zamari Walton leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 17 tackles and two passes defended.

