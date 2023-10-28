SEC opponents will do battle when the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) face the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-6) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. In the article below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Ole Miss 46, Vanderbilt 15

Ole Miss 46, Vanderbilt 15 Ole Miss has been favored on the moneyline a total of four times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Rebels have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -5000 or shorter.

Vanderbilt has been listed as the underdog five times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

This season, the Commodores have won one of their two games when they're the underdog by at least +1400 on the moneyline.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Rebels a 98.0% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Ole Miss (-24.5)



Ole Miss (-24.5) In six Ole Miss games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

Vanderbilt has covered on one occasion against the spread this season.

The Commodores have been underdogs by 24.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (63)



Under (63) Ole Miss and its opponents have combined for over Saturday's total of 63 points twice this season.

There have been three Vanderbilt games that have ended with a combined score higher than 63 points this season.

The total for the game of 63 is 4.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Ole Miss (39.7 points per game) and Vanderbilt (27.8 points per game).

Splits Tables

Ole Miss

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 60.7 63.2 58.2 Implied Total AVG 35 37 33 ATS Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 2-1-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 2-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1

Vanderbilt

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.1 53.6 54.8 Implied Total AVG 36 38 32.7 ATS Record 1-7-0 1-4-0 0-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-0-1 5-0-0 2-0-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-3 0-2

