With nine games on the NHL menu Saturday, you have plenty of chances to make an anytime goal-scorer bet. Keep scrolling for the odds on players from each contest.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

David Pastrnak (Bruins) -110 to score

Bruins vs. Red Wings

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 Pastrnak's stats: 6 goals in 7 games

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -105 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Predators

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 Matthews' stats: 7 goals in 7 games

Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers) +120 to score

Panthers vs. Kraken

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 Tkachuk's stats: 0 goals in 6 games

Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +135 to score

Penguins vs. Senators

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 Guentzel's stats: 1 goal in 7 games

Kyle Connor (Jets) +135 to score

Jets vs. Canadiens

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 Connor's stats: 5 goals in 7 games

Mark Scheifele (Jets) +140 to score

Jets vs. Canadiens

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 Scheifele's stats: 4 goals in 7 games

William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +140 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Predators

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 Nylander's stats: 5 goals in 7 games

Carter Verhaeghe (Panthers) +145 to score

Panthers vs. Kraken

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 Verhaeghe's stats: 3 goals in 6 games

Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +150 to score

Penguins vs. Senators

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 Crosby's stats: 4 goals in 7 games

Sam Reinhart (Panthers) +150 to score

Panthers vs. Kraken

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 Reinhart's stats: 7 goals in 6 games

