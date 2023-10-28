The Memphis Tigers (5-2) are 7-point favorites on the road at Apogee Stadium against the North Texas Mean Green (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Both teams have dynamic offenses, with the Tigers 20th in points per game, and the Mean Green 25th. A 68.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Memphis owns the 48th-ranked defense this year (22.7 points allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 20th-best with 35.6 points per game. While North Texas' defense has had trouble stopping opposing offenses, ranking eighth-worst by giving up 35.4 points per game, its offense ranks 25th-best with 34.6 points per contest.

Memphis vs. North Texas Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

Apogee Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Memphis vs North Texas Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Memphis -7 -115 -105 68.5 -105 -115 -300 +240

Memphis Recent Performance

It's been a hard three-game stretch for the Tigers, who rank -52-worst in total offense (388.7 yards per game) and 21st-worst in total defense (434.3 yards per game allowed) over their last three games.

Over the Tigers' last three games, they rank 45th in scoring offense (33.7 points per game) and -23-worst in scoring defense (28.0 points per game allowed).

Despite sporting the 85th-ranked pass offense over the last three contests (249.7 passing yards per game), Memphis ranks -81-worst in pass defense over that time frame (269.0 passing yards allowed per game).

With 139.0 rushing yards per game on offense (-7-worst) and 165.3 rushing yards per game allowed on defense (-33-worst) over the last three tilts, the Tigers have been struggling on both sides of the ball recently.

The Tigers have one win against the spread and are 2-1 overall over their last three contests.

In its past three contests, Memphis has gone over the total twice.

Memphis Betting Records & Stats

Memphis is 2-3-1 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread twice when favored by 7 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Memphis games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (66.7%).

Memphis has not yet lost as the moneyline favorite this season, going 4-0.

Memphis has won all three games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Tigers a 75.0% chance to win.

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has recorded 1,856 yards (265.1 ypg) on 163-of-246 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 165 rushing yards (23.6 ypg) on 61 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Blake Watson, has carried the ball 103 times for 593 yards (84.7 per game) and seven touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 248 receiving yards on 29 catches with one touchdown through the air.

Sutton Smith has been handed the ball 39 times this year and racked up 190 yards (27.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor's team-high 556 yards as a receiver have come on 38 catches (out of 59 targets) with two touchdowns.

DeMeer Blankumsee has hauled in 26 receptions totaling 363 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Cormontae Hamilton paces the team with 2.0 sacks, and also has 2.0 TFL and 21 tackles.

Memphis' leading tackler, Chandler Martin, has 51 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and one sack this year.

Cameron Smith has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 19 tackles and two passes defended.

