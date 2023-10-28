The Memphis Tigers (5-2) meet a fellow AAC opponent when they visit the North Texas Mean Green (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Apogee Stadium.

Offensively, Memphis ranks 49th in the FBS with 416.1 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 66th in total defense (371.1 yards allowed per contest). North Texas ranks eighth-worst in points allowed per game on defense (35.4), but at least it has been surging on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 25th-best in points per contest (34.6).

Here we will go deep into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Memphis vs. North Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Memphis vs. North Texas Key Statistics

Memphis North Texas 416.1 (65th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 470.1 (27th) 371.1 (55th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 456.3 (112th) 149.7 (75th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.9 (35th) 266.4 (40th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 290.3 (22nd) 9 (49th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (63rd) 12 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (35th)

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has 1,856 yards passing for Memphis, completing 66.3% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 165 rushing yards (23.6 ypg) on 61 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Blake Watson, has carried the ball 103 times for 593 yards (84.7 per game) and seven touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 248 receiving yards on 29 catches with one touchdown through the air.

Sutton Smith has been handed the ball 39 times this year and racked up 190 yards (27.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor has hauled in 38 catches for 556 yards (79.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

DeMeer Blankumsee has hauled in 26 receptions totaling 363 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers leads North Texas with 1,762 yards on 143-of-221 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 153 rushing yards (21.9 ypg) on 58 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Ayo Adeyi, has carried the ball 71 times for 507 yards (72.4 per game) with four touchdowns.

Oscar Adaway III has run for 260 yards across 59 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Jay Maclin has totaled 33 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 658 (94 yards per game). He's been targeted 55 times and has nine touchdowns.

Roderic Burns has put together a 330-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 31 passes on 45 targets.

Damon Ward Jr.'s 19 grabs (on 32 targets) have netted him 250 yards (35.7 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Memphis or North Texas gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.