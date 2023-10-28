Gustav Nyquist Game Preview: Predators vs. Maple Leafs - October 28
Gustav Nyquist will be among those in action Saturday when his Nashville Predators meet the Toronto Maple Leafs at Bridgestone Arena. If you'd like to wager on Nyquist's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.
Gustav Nyquist vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)
Nyquist Season Stats Insights
- Nyquist's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:33 per game on the ice, is +1.
- In one of seven games this year, Nyquist has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.
- In three of seven games this year, Nyquist has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.
- Nyquist has an assist in two of seven games this season, with multiple assists in one of those contests.
- Nyquist's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he goes over.
- Given his moneyline odds, Nyquist has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.
Nyquist Stats vs. the Maple Leafs
- On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 21 total goals (three per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (+5) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.
