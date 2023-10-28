The Memphis Grizzlies (0-2) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to square off against the Washington Wizards (0-1) on Saturday, October 28 at Capital One Arena, with tip-off at 7:00 PM ET.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brandon Clarke PF Out Achilles Steven Adams C Out For Season Knee Luke Kennard SG Questionable Concussion Protocol 3.0 2.0 2.0 Santi Aldama PF Questionable Ankle

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Landry Shamet: Out (Toe), Johnny Davis: Out (Elbow), Anthony Gill: Out (Hamstring)

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and MNMT

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -1.5 227.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.