The Memphis Grizzlies (0-1), on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Capital One Arena, face the Washington Wizards (0-1). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and MNMT.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Game Information

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Grizzlies Games

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jaren Jackson Jr. recorded 18.6 points last season, plus 1.0 assists and 6.7 boards.

Desmond Bane averaged 21.5 points, 5.0 boards and 4.4 assists last year, shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made treys per game.

Marcus Smart averaged 11.5 points last season, plus 6.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

Steven Adams posted 8.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he pus up 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Xavier Tillman posted 7.0 points, 5.0 boards and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he put up 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards Players to Watch

Jordan Poole put up 20.4 points last season, plus 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Kyle Kuzma put up 21.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He made 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per game.

Tyus Jones put up 10.3 points, 2.5 boards and 5.2 assists. He drained 43.8% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.

Deni Avdija recorded 9.2 points, 6.4 boards and 2.8 assists. He made 43.7% of his shots from the floor.

Daniel Gafford averaged 9.0 points, 5.6 boards and 1.1 assists. He sank 73.2% of his shots from the field.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wizards Grizzlies 113.2 Points Avg. 116.9 114.4 Points Allowed Avg. 113.0 48.5% Field Goal % 47.5% 35.6% Three Point % 35.1%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.