Georgia vs. Florida: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The 2023 edition of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party takes place on Saturday, October 28 with the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0) visit the Florida Gators (5-2) at TIAA Bank Field. The Bulldogs are huge favorites, by 14.5 points. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Georgia vs. Florida matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Georgia vs. Florida Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Jacksonville, Florida
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
Georgia vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-14.5)
|48.5
|-650
|+450
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-14.5)
|49.5
|-630
|+450
Georgia vs. Florida Betting Trends
- Georgia has won just one game against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 14.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Florida is 3-3-0 ATS this season.
Georgia & Florida 2023 Futures Odds
|Georgia
|To Win the National Champ.
|+275
|Bet $100 to win $275
|To Win the SEC
|-184
|Bet $184 to win $100
|Florida
|To Win the SEC
|+6000
|Bet $100 to win $6000
