The Furman Paladins (6-1) face a fellow SoCon opponent when they visit the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Paladin Stadium.

Furman ranks 26th in scoring offense (31.3 points per game) and 28th in scoring defense (21.6 points allowed per game) this season. East Tennessee State ranks 11th-worst in total yards per game (262.1), but it has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 64th in the FCS with 358 total yards ceded per contest.

East Tennessee State vs. Furman Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Greenville, South Carolina

Greenville, South Carolina Venue: Paladin Stadium

East Tennessee State vs. Furman Key Statistics

East Tennessee State Furman 262.1 (117th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.1 (43rd) 358 (59th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 369.6 (70th) 157.4 (51st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.9 (17th) 104.7 (127th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.3 (72nd) 4 (115th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

East Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Bryson Irby has rushed for 478 yards on 91 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Zach Borisch has run for 209 yards across 45 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Will Huzzie paces his team with 232 receiving yards on 21 catches with two touchdowns.

Tommy Winton, III has put up a 191-yard season so far. He's caught 14 passes on 11 targets.

Xavier Gaillardetz's 15 targets have resulted in eight grabs for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

Furman Stats Leaders

Tyler Huff leads Furman with 1,231 yards (175.9 ypg) on 124-of-181 passing with eight touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 480 rushing yards on 80 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Dominic Roberto has 548 rushing yards on 118 carries with seven touchdowns.

Ben Ferguson's 243 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 20 times and has registered 17 receptions and one touchdown.

Joshua Harris has hauled in 24 receptions totaling 218 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kyndel Dean has compiled 15 receptions for 190 yards, an average of 27.1 yards per game.

