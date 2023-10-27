The Memphis Grizzlies, Ziaire Williams included, hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on October 25, Williams posted nine points in a 111-104 loss versus the Pelicans.

Let's break down Williams' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ziaire Williams Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-104)

Over 10.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+128)

Over 3.5 (+128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+126)

Looking to bet on one or more of Williams's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Nuggets conceded 112.5 points per game last season, eighth in the NBA.

On the boards, the Nuggets allowed 40.8 rebounds per contest last year, best in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets were ranked 15th in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 25.7 per game.

Defensively, the Nuggets gave up 11.4 made three-pointers per game last year, third in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Ziaire Williams vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2023 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 12/20/2022 17 2 4 4 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.