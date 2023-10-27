Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Putnam County, Tennessee this week.

    • Putnam County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Cookeville High School at Wilson Central High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Cookeville, TN
    • Conference: 4A - Region 5 - District 9
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Monterey High School at Smith County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Carthage, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    DeKalb County High School at Upperman High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Baxter, TN
    • Conference: 3A - Region 4 - District 7
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

