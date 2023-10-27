Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Putnam County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Putnam County, Tennessee this week.
Putnam County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Cookeville High School at Wilson Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Cookeville, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 5 - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monterey High School at Smith County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Carthage, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeKalb County High School at Upperman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Baxter, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 4 - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
