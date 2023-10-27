The Denver Nuggets (1-0) face the Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) as 5.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and ALT.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ALT

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 117 - Grizzlies 104

Grizzlies vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 5.5)

Nuggets (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-12.9)

Nuggets (-12.9) Pick OU: Over (220.5)



Over (220.5) Computer Predicted Total: 220.5

Grizzlies Performance Insights

With 116.9 points per game on offense, the Grizzlies ranked eighth in the NBA last season. Defensively, they surrendered 113.0 points per contest, which ranked 11th in the league.

Memphis allowed 44.4 boards per game last year (21st-ranked in NBA), but it thrived by grabbing 46.6 rebounds per game (second-best).

The Grizzlies delivered 26.0 assists per game, which ranked them ninth in the NBA.

Memphis was 11th in the NBA with 12.9 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked sixth with 14.4 forced turnovers per contest.

The Grizzlies sank 12.0 three-pointers per game (16th-ranked in NBA) last season, while putting up a 35.1% three-point percentage (22nd-ranked).

