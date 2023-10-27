With six games on the NHL card Friday, you have plenty of chances to make an anytime goal-scorer bet. Continue reading for the odds on players from each matchup.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +110 to score

Wild vs. Capitals

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27

7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27 Kaprizov's stats: 2 goals in 7 games

Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +115 to score

Capitals vs. Wild

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27

7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27 Ovechkin's stats: 2 goals in 6 games

Jack Hughes (Devils) +115 to score

Devils vs. Sabres

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27

7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27 Hughes' stats: 4 goals in 6 games

Sebastian Aho (Hurricanes) +125 to score

Hurricanes vs. Sharks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27

7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27 Aho's stats: 1 goal in 5 games

Jack Eichel (Golden Knights) +130 to score

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27

6:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27 Eichel's stats: 3 goals in 7 games

Tage Thompson (Sabres) +130 to score

Sabres vs. Devils

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27

7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27 Thompson's stats: 3 goals in 7 games

Jonathan Marchessault (Golden Knights) +140 to score

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27

6:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27 Marchessault's stats: 3 goals in 7 games

Elias Pettersson (Canucks) +145 to score

Canucks vs. Blues

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27

10:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27 Pettersson's stats: 2 goals in 6 games

Mark Stone (Golden Knights) +150 to score

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27

6:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27 Stone's stats: 1 goal in 7 games

Adrian Kempe (Kings) +155 to score

Kings vs. Coyotes

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27

10:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27 Kempe's stats: 2 goals in 6 games

