After two rounds of play at the 2023 Maybank Championship, Thidapa Suwannapura is in the lead (+1600), shooting a 12-under 132.

Maybank Championship Third Round Information

Start Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Venue: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par/Distance: Par 72/6,596 yards

Maybank Championship Best Odds to Win

Atthaya Thitikul

Tee Time: 8:32 PM ET

8:32 PM ET Current Rank: 14th (-7)

14th (-7) Odds to Win: +600

Thitikul Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -6 7 1 8th Round 2 71 -1 1 0 36th

Linn Grant

Tee Time: 8:43 PM ET

8:43 PM ET Current Rank: 8th (-8)

8th (-8) Odds to Win: +600

Grant Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -7 8 1 3rd Round 2 71 -1 3 2 36th

Hannah Green

Tee Time: 9:16 PM ET

9:16 PM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-10)

3rd (-10) Odds to Win: +700

Green Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 64 -8 8 0 2nd Round 2 70 -2 5 3 23rd

Rose Zhang

Tee Time: 9:27 PM ET

9:27 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-11)

2nd (-11) Odds to Win: +1400

Zhang Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -7 7 0 3rd Round 2 68 -4 7 1 7th

Ayaka Furue

Tee Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Current Rank: 20th (-6)

20th (-6) Odds to Win: +1600

Furue Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -6 6 0 8th Round 2 72 E 3 3 50th

Maybank Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Thidapa Suwannapura 1st (-12) +1600 Grace Kim 14th (-7) +1600 Megan Khang 14th (-7) +2000 Yuka Saso 30th (-4) +2000 Maria Gabriela Lopez 14th (-7) +2200 Nelly Korda 20th (-6) +2500 Ruoning Yin 8th (-8) +2500 Jin-young Ko 24th (-5) +2800 Xiyu Lin 24th (-5) +3000 Hye-jin Choi 20th (-6) +3000

