Grizzlies vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 27
The Memphis Grizzlies (0-1), on Friday, October 27, 2023 at FedExForum, battle the Denver Nuggets (1-0). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and ALT.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Nuggets matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ALT
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-5.5)
|223.5
|-210
|+170
Grizzlies vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Grizzlies Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Grizzlies Prediction
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the league) last season while allowing 112.5 per contest (eighth in the NBA). They had a +273 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.
- The Grizzlies' +323 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game) was a result of scoring 116.9 points per game (eighth in the NBA) while allowing 113 per contest (11th in the league).
- The teams combined to score 232.7 points per game last season, 9.2 more points than the total for this matchup.
- These two teams surrendered a combined 225.5 points per game last year, two more points than the over/under for this matchup.
- Denver went 45-37-0 ATS last season.
- Memphis won 40 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 42 times.
Grizzlies Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Desmond Bane
|25.5
|-105
|31.0
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|18.5
|-110
|8.0
|Marcus Smart
|14.5
|-110
|17.0
|Ziaire Williams
|11.5
|+100
|9.0
|Xavier Tillman
|10.5
|-110
|17.0
Grizzlies and Nuggets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Grizzlies
|+2500
|+1200
|-
|Nuggets
|+550
|+250
|-
