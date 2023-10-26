This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Obion County, Tennessee. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Obion County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Union City High School at Lake County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Tiptonville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Humboldt High School at South Fulton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: South Fulton, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Craigmont High School at Obion County Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Troy, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

