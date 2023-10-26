Club Tijuana de Caliente and CF Monterrey take the pitch for one of two matchups on the Liga MX schedule today.

Watch CF Monterrey vs Club Tijuana de Caliente

Club Tijuana de Caliente is on the road to match up with CF Monterrey at Estadio BBVA Bancomer in Guadalupe.

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

Favorite: CF Monterrey (-190)

CF Monterrey (-190) Underdog: Club Tijuana de Caliente (+475)

Club Tijuana de Caliente (+475) Draw: (+350)

Watch FC Juarez vs Atletico San Luis

Atletico San Luis journeys to play FC Juarez at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez.

Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

Favorite: FC Juarez (+120)

FC Juarez (+120) Underdog: Atletico San Luis (+220)

Atletico San Luis (+220) Draw: (+255)

