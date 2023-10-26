Looking for how to watch high school football games in Hamilton County, Tennessee this week? We've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Brainerd High School at Sweetwater High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 26

7:30 PM ET on October 26 Location: Sweetwater, TN

Sweetwater, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Ooltewah High School at The Howard School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 26

7:30 PM ET on October 26 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN Conference: 4A - Region 3 - District 5

4A - Region 3 - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Sale Creek High School at Copper Basin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 26

7:30 PM ET on October 26 Location: Copperhill, TN

Copperhill, TN Conference: 1A - Region 3 - District 5

1A - Region 3 - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Chattanooga Preparatory School at Lookout Valley Middle-High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 26

7:30 PM ET on October 26 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN Conference: 1A - Region 3 - District 5

1A - Region 3 - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Magnet School at Chattanooga Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 26

7:30 PM ET on October 26 Location: Harrison, TN

Harrison, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Boyd Buchanan School at Grace Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on October 27

6:50 PM ET on October 27 Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Notre Dame High School at Chattanooga Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Silverdale Baptist Academy at Christian Academy of Knoxville

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Hixson High School at East Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6

3A - Region 3 - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Baylor School at Knoxville Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN Conference: AA - East Region

AA - East Region How to Stream: Watch Here

Signal Mountain Middle High School at Soddy-Daisy High School