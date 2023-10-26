Looking for how to watch high school football games in Hamilton County, Tennessee this week? We've got the information.

    • Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Brainerd High School at Sweetwater High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 26
    • Location: Sweetwater, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ooltewah High School at The Howard School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 26
    • Location: Chattanooga, TN
    • Conference: 4A - Region 3 - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sale Creek High School at Copper Basin High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 26
    • Location: Copperhill, TN
    • Conference: 1A - Region 3 - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Chattanooga Preparatory School at Lookout Valley Middle-High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 26
    • Location: Chattanooga, TN
    • Conference: 1A - Region 3 - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Central Magnet School at Chattanooga Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 26
    • Location: Harrison, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Boyd Buchanan School at Grace Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Knoxville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Notre Dame High School at Chattanooga Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Chattanooga, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Silverdale Baptist Academy at Christian Academy of Knoxville

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Knoxville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hixson High School at East Ridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Chattanooga, TN
    • Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Baylor School at Knoxville Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Knoxville, TN
    • Conference: AA - East Region
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Signal Mountain Middle High School at Soddy-Daisy High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Soddy-Daisy, TN
    • Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

