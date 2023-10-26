If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Carter County, Tennessee, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Carter County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Unaka High School at Cloudland High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 26

7:30 PM ET on October 26 Location: Roan Mountain, TN

Roan Mountain, TN Conference: 1A - Region 1 - District 1

1A - Region 1 - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Greeneville High School at Elizabethton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Elizabethton, TN

Elizabethton, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

West Greene High School at Happy Valley High School