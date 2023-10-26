If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Carter County, Tennessee, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Carter County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Unaka High School at Cloudland High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 26
    • Location: Roan Mountain, TN
    • Conference: 1A - Region 1 - District 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Greeneville High School at Elizabethton High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Elizabethton, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Greene High School at Happy Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Elizabethton, TN
    • Conference: 2A - Region 1 - District 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

