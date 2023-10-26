Heading into Week 9 of the college football season, let's take a look at our freshly updated power rankings, which break down how each team in the ACC stacks up against the competition.

ACC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Florida State

Current Record: 7-0 | Projected Record: 10-0

7-0 | 10-0 Odds to Win ACC: -225

-225 Overall Rank: 7th

7th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 65th

65th Last Game: W 38-20 vs Duke

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Wake Forest

@ Wake Forest Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

2. Duke

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 9-1

5-2 | 9-1 Odds to Win ACC: +1100

+1100 Overall Rank: 10th

10th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 43rd

43rd Last Game: L 38-20 vs Florida State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Louisville

@ Louisville Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

3. Clemson

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

4-3 | 7-3 Odds to Win ACC: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 26th

26th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 21st

21st Last Game: L 28-20 vs Miami (FL)

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ NC State

@ NC State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

4. North Carolina

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 8-3

6-1 | 8-3 Odds to Win ACC: +450

+450 Overall Rank: 30th

30th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 83rd

83rd Last Game: L 31-27 vs Virginia

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Georgia Tech

@ Georgia Tech Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

5. Louisville

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 8-3

6-1 | 8-3 Odds to Win ACC: +750

+750 Overall Rank: 35th

35th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 73rd

73rd Last Game: L 38-21 vs Pittsburgh

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Duke

Duke Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

6. Miami (FL)

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 7-3

5-2 | 7-3 Odds to Win ACC: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 39th

39th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 94th

94th Last Game: W 28-20 vs Clemson

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Virginia

Virginia Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

7. Boston College

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-5

4-3 | 6-5 Odds to Win ACC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 56th

56th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 56th

56th Last Game: W 38-23 vs Georgia Tech

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: UConn

UConn Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

8. NC State

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-3 | 4-7 Odds to Win ACC: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 57th

57th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 23rd

23rd Last Game: L 24-3 vs Duke

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Clemson

Clemson Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

9. Virginia Tech

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-7

3-4 | 5-7 Odds to Win ACC: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 64th

64th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 71st

71st Last Game: W 30-13 vs Wake Forest

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Syracuse

Syracuse Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 26

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 26 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Syracuse

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-5

4-3 | 6-5 Odds to Win ACC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 72nd

72nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 52nd

52nd Last Game: L 41-3 vs Florida State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Virginia Tech

@ Virginia Tech Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 26

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 26 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Virginia

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 3-8

2-5 | 3-8 Odds to Win ACC: +35000

+35000 Overall Rank: 76th

76th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 3rd

3rd Last Game: W 31-27 vs North Carolina

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Miami (FL)

@ Miami (FL) Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

12. Georgia Tech

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-4 | 3-8 Odds to Win ACC: +35000

+35000 Overall Rank: 79th

79th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 31st

31st Last Game: L 38-23 vs Boston College

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: North Carolina

North Carolina Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

13. Wake Forest

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-3 | 3-8 Odds to Win ACC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 91st

91st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 99th

99th Last Game: W 21-17 vs Pittsburgh

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Florida State

Florida State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

14. Pittsburgh

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-5 | 1-10 Odds to Win ACC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 96th

96th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 61st

61st Last Game: L 21-17 vs Wake Forest

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Notre Dame

@ Notre Dame Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)

