The Memphis Grizzlies, Marcus Smart included, take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

We're going to look at Smart's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-110)

Over 14.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-161)

Over 2.5 (-161) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-141)

Over 6.5 (-141) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+142)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pelicans were eighth in the NBA last season, conceding 112.5 points per game.

Conceding 41.8 rebounds per game last season, the Pelicans were fifth in the NBA in that category.

Allowing an average of 24.9 assists last year, the Pelicans were the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

The Pelicans allowed 12.2 made 3-pointers per game last season, 12th in the league in that category.

