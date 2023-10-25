Jaren Jackson Jr. and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates will hit the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

With prop bets available for Jackson, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (+100)

Over 20.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-141)

Over 6.5 (-141) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+102)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pelicans allowed 112.5 points per game last season, eighth in the NBA.

The Pelicans gave up 41.8 rebounds on average last year, fifth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans gave up 24.9 per game last year, ranking them eighth in the NBA.

The Pelicans conceded 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 12th in the NBA in that category.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 41 40 9 3 3 4 1 12/31/2022 30 17 6 2 1 6 3 11/25/2022 22 20 4 0 2 3 1 11/15/2022 25 7 6 0 0 5 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.