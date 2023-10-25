David Roddy plus his Memphis Grizzlies teammates match up versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

With prop bets in place for Roddy, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

David Roddy Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-110)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Pelicans allowed 112.5 points per game last year, eighth in the NBA.

On the glass, the Pelicans gave up 41.8 rebounds per game last year, fifth in the NBA in that category.

The Pelicans were the eighth-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last season, at 24.9.

Conceding 12.2 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Pelicans were 12th in the NBA in that category.

David Roddy vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 38 7 6 2 1 0 0 12/31/2022 28 2 2 0 0 1 2 11/25/2022 24 11 2 0 2 0 0 11/15/2022 14 3 1 1 1 0 0

